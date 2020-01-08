Tambuwal commits to completion of inherited projects

By Abdallah el-Kurebe Sokoto state government has reiterated it's commitment to the completion of all ongoing projects inherited from Attahiru Bafarawa and Aliyu Magatakarda administrations. Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after he paid unscheduled visit to the site of the ongoing construction of High Court complex, in Isa town, awarded in 2006. Tambuwal said that it is the cardinal policy of his administration to complete ongoing inherited projects since large sums of monies had been injected on such projects He therefore explained that after reviewing the contracts for the construction of three Zona High Courts awarded by the Bafarawa administration at Isa, Gwadabawa and Tambuwal, the state government had decided to complete them. Governor Tambuwal said that the sum of N226 million would be expended on each of the three projects. Tambuwal expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of the project, saying that the High Court complex in sokoto was also being renovated and upgraded by the state government. He added that the sum of N525 million would be expended on the project. He further said that the decision to upgrade the complex is to improve quality of Justice in the state, stressing that completion of ongoing inherited projects should not be politicised. Tambuwal said that it was in consideration of the importance of the ongoing projects to the benefitting communities, that his administration decided to complete the state Independent Power Project, IPP, Kalambaina and Gidan Salanke housing estates,as well as college of Agriculture Wurno and College of Legal Studies, Wamakko. He further said that his administration had also completed inherited water schemes at Asari, Gagi, Runjin Sambo, among others.

