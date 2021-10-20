Tambuwal commiserates with victims of Goronyo bandits attack

By Chimezie Godfrey

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has commiserated with the people of Goronyo over the recent bandits attack.

Tambuwal who was touched by the attack by bandits on the market in Goronyo sympathized with all those who lost their beloved ones.

He made the expression when he, along with his cabinet, the Sultan of Sokoto, security chiefs in Sokoto state and other stakeholders visited Goronyo to sympathize with the people of the area who lost 43 people to bandits attack on Sunday.

He said,”This attack by bandits on the market in Goronyo really touched us. We grieve the loss of the departed souls. It is really disheartening. Without doubt, it is no small loss for us, the people of Goronyo, the state and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We sincerely sympathize and commiserate with all those who lost their beloved ones. We pray that may Allah, the Beneficent and the Merciful, grant eternal rest to the deceased.

“For those who suffered various degrees of injuries who are at home or recuperating in hospitals, we pray to Allah to grant them recovery and good health.

“We also call on the people of the state to continue to cooperate with security agents. Rest assured, the state government is working closely with the Federal government to ensure that peace returns to troubled areas of the state, especially in the Eastern axis of the state.

“Equally, all the measures put in place thus far to checkmate insecurity will continue to subsist.

“Yesterday the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya, himself an indigene of the state, visited us and took time to also visit Isa and Goronyo local government areas in the Eastern flank of our dear state. God willing, these ugly incidents will soon than later be halted for good.

“I call on all of us to continue to pray fervently and exercise patience. Certainly, with your cooperation, we will succeed in eradicating this menace.

“Like I appealed to you when I condoled the people of Shinaka a couple of months ago, I again admonish you all to avoid taking laws into your hands. Whatever happens, we should cooperate with the law enforcement agents to tackle it.

“May Allah make it easy for us all, Amin.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...