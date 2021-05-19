Tambuwal calls for U.S. govt’s collaboration in girl-child education, women empowerment

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called   further collaboration the U.S. Government agencies in girl-child education and empowerment of women.

Tambuwal made the call when the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard visited him  in Sokoto.

He expressed the state Government’s willingness to expand the scope of its engagement the U.S. embassy, agencies and the government into future.

The expressed delight the visit, noting that Sokoto has benefited the U.S’  numerous support.

” We look forward to further interaction promoting quality of higher and general education at all levels across the state.

” Sokoto seeks deeper collaborations on human capital development, higher education and empowerment,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier, Leonard said that  the U.S. in 2015, through USAID invested about 122 million dollars on enhancing education, healthcare and agricultural business in Nigeria.

The ambassador said that U.S. entered into partnership the Usman Danfodiyo University (UDUS) on the establishment and sustenance of the Space Centre.

She reiterated the U.S. government commitments providing solutions to security challenges, educational growth, healthcare , agriculture and business development. (NAN)

