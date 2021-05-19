Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called for further collaboration with the U.S. Government agencies in girl-child education and empowerment of women.

Tambuwal made the call when the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard visited him in Sokoto.

He expressed the state Government’s willingness to expand the scope of its engagement with the U.S. embassy, agencies and the government into future.

The governor expressed delight for the visit, noting that Sokoto has benefited from the U.S’ numerous support.

” We look forward to further interaction toward promoting quality of higher and general education at all levels across the state.

” Sokoto seeks deeper collaborations on human capital development, higher education and empowerment,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier, Leonard said that the U.S. in 2015, through USAID invested about 122 million dollars on enhancing education, healthcare and agricultural business in Nigeria.

The ambassador said that U.S. entered into partnership with the Usman Danfodiyo University (UDUS) on the establishment and sustenance of the American Space Centre.

She reiterated the U.S. government commitments toward providing community solutions to security challenges, educational growth, healthcare concerns, agriculture and business development. (NAN)

