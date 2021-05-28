Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Tambuwal, in a statement, urged Yahaya to live up to the expectations.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Sokoto State, I wish to humbly congratulate our brother and citizen, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who for about three decades, has been an exemplary ambassador of our dear state at the national level and globally.

“This is the first time that a citizen of our state will ascend the enviable position of a COAS in the annals of the Nigerian Army.

“I, therefore, once more on behalf of our compatriots in the state, the Sultanate Council and other stakeholders, expressed profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding our son worthy of this onerous national assignment.

“As we congratulate Maj.-Gen. Yahaya, we happily wish and pray for Allah’s guidance and support as he takes over this important job at this time when the country is grappling with security challenges,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, former governor of the state and one-time Presidential candidate, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has also congratulated Yahaya on his appointment.

Bafarawa called on Yahaya to exhibit a high level of professionalism in handling the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He urged the new COAS to intensify efforts in the fight against insurgency in the North East as a theatre Commander with a commitment to duty, loyalty and discipline among his officers within the shortest period of time.

“Deeply in my mind as a former governor of Sokoto State, I have confidence in you of imminent success on the fight against insurgency and other insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

“This is going by the positive reports recorded and performances cum professionalism exhibited by Yahaya in the service to our fatherland,’’ Bafarawa said.

He advised the new COAS to put in all the needed efforts and commitment with other security agencies in order to bring an end to the security challenge in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

