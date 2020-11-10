Tambuwal assures 100% returns on $13m fertiliser blending plant

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has assured OCP Africa Fertilisers Nigeria Ltd. of 100 per cent returns on the 13 million dollars fertiliser blending plant being set up in the state.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday when he visited the construction site of the company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plant which is expected to begin operations in 2021 has capacity to produce 200,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser annually.

“The contract will enable the company recoup its investment in the project designated as an agricultural centre of excellence within the first year of its operation.

“This gesture is part of the administration’s objectives to attract genuine local and foreign investors to the state,” Tambuwal said.