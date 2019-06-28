Tambuwal assigns portfolios to new commissioners

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn in members of the State Executive Council.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara and made available to news men Thursday.

The list of commissioners and the ministries they are posted are as follows:

1.Hon. Muhammad Arzika Tureta: Ministry of Agriculture

2. Hon. Usman Sulaiman Danmadamin-Isa: Ministry for Rural Development

3. Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki: Ministry of Finance

4. Hon. Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III: Ministry of Home Affairs

5. Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isah: Social Welfare and Community Development

6. Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu: Ministry of Religious Affairs

7. Prof Abdulkadir N. Junaidu: Animal Health and Fisheries

8. Hon. Bello Abubakar Gwuiwa: Basic and Secondary Education

9. Dr. Shehu Kakale: Budget and Economic Planning

10. Hon. Mohammed S. Arewa: Culture and Tourism

11. Bashir Gidado: Commerce and Trade Development

12. Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa: Environment

13. Prof Bashir Garba: Higher Education

14. Dr. Mohammed Ali Inname: Health

15. Hon. Isa Bjini Galadanci: Information and Orientation

16. Hon. Sirajo Marafa Gatawa: Land and Housing

17. Dr. Kulu Haruna: Science and Technology

18. Col. Moyi Garba Rtd: Carrears and Security Matters

19. Hon. Bello Bala Bodinga: Youths and Sports Development

20. Hon. Kulu Sifawa: Women and Children Affairs

21. Hon. Umar Bature: Water Resources

22. Hon. Engr Salihu Maidaji: Works

23. Hon. Sani Bunu Yabo: Establishment and Service Matters

24. Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo: Solid Minerals

25. Hon. Aliyu Balarabe Dandinmahe: Energy and Petroleum Resources

26. Ministry for Local Government to be overseen by His Excellency, Hon. Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State.

Tambuwal congratulated the members and expressed confidence in their capabilities to be part of the team that would deliver satisfactory service to the people.

