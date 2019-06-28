Tambuwal assigns portfolios to new commissioners

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor
#TrackNigeria Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn in members of the State Executive Council.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara and made available to news men Thursday.
The list of commissioners and the ministries they are posted are as follows:
1.Hon. Muhammad Arzika Tureta: Ministry of Agriculture
2. Hon. Usman Sulaiman Danmadamin-Isa: Ministry for Rural Development
3. Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki: Ministry of Finance
4. Hon. Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III: Ministry of Home Affairs
5. Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isah: Social Welfare and Community Development
6. Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu: Ministry of Religious Affairs
7. Prof Abdulkadir N. Junaidu: Animal Health and Fisheries
8. Hon. Bello Abubakar Gwuiwa: Basic and Secondary Education
9. Dr. Shehu Kakale: Budget and Economic Planning
10. Hon. Mohammed S. Arewa: Culture and Tourism
11. Bashir Gidado: Commerce and Trade Development
12. Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa: Environment
13. Prof Bashir Garba: Higher Education
14. Dr. Mohammed Ali Inname: Health
15. Hon. Isa Bjini Galadanci: Information and Orientation
16. Hon. Sirajo Marafa Gatawa: Land and Housing
17. Dr. Kulu Haruna: Science and Technology
18. Col. Moyi Garba Rtd: Carrears and Security Matters
19. Hon. Bello Bala Bodinga: Youths and Sports Development
20. Hon. Kulu Sifawa: Women and Children Affairs
21. Hon. Umar Bature: Water Resources
22. Hon. Engr Salihu Maidaji: Works
23. Hon. Sani Bunu Yabo: Establishment and Service Matters
24. Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo: Solid Minerals
25. Hon. Aliyu Balarabe Dandinmahe: Energy and Petroleum Resources
26. Ministry for Local Government to be overseen by His Excellency, Hon. Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State.
Tambuwal congratulated the members and expressed confidence in their capabilities to be part of the team that would deliver satisfactory service to the people.
