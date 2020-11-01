Tambuwal assigns portfolios to 3 new commissioners

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has assigned portfolios to the three newly appointed commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

Malam Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor said this in a statement on Sunday in Sokoto.

Bello said that Malam Mainasara Ahmad was posted to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, while Malam Abubakar Maikudi will take charge in the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

He said that Malam Bashir Gorau was posted the Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, while the former commissioner in the ministry has been redeployed to the Ministry of Land and Housing.

Tambuwal had on Oct. 28, swore-in the three new appointees as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.(NAN)