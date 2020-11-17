Tambuwal asks NASS to amend ICPC, EFCC laws

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the National Assembly to amend the laws establishing the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCCC).

Gov. Tambuwal made the call on Monday while commissioning the new office complex of the ICPC in the Sokoto.

He said the call became necessary in order to strenghten the process of petitioning by possibly bringing a novel idea of supporting every petition with an affidavit, photograph and signature of the petitioner.

He explained that this will save precious time of investigators, the police and all of those who are involved in the fight against corruption, stressing that overall it will salvage the course of law.

Tambuwal said after wasting so much time investigating petitions that are anonymous and without substance, it will be difficult for them to concentrate and face genuine cases of corruption and fight the menace more vigorously.

He cautioned against receiving petitions from anonomous individuals whose objectives are suspects.

Tambuwal added that if the changes are made to the laws, those who are in the habit of using the ICPC and EFCC to embark on witchunt and blackmail will no longer find avenues for settling political scores.

The governor commended the effort of the federal government in establishment of the ICPC offices and even reccommended the need to strenghten the institution.

He appeal to ICPC management to continue resisting pressures from political leaders and avoid politicisation in the fight against corruption adding that the fight must be devoid of interference.

Tambuwal who commended the government of Chier Olusegun Obasanjo for coming up the idea of establishing ICPC in 2000, maintained that the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility adding that all hands must be on deck to support the efforts of the federal government and indeed every agency of the federal government in the fight.

He commended the foresight of the commission in its establishment of the state offices.

The governor further said the state government is committed to supporting and collaborating with the Commission in the state, especially in the sensizitation of the public and civil servants on the issue of corruption and governance in the society.

He directed the state ministry of information to continue to collaborate with them where necessary on television and radio, maintaining that media trial of suspects should be avoided by the ICPC.

He commended the initiative of project tracking by the Commission adding that it is very important to keep tab on those serving in government who try to hijack public projects for their own personal gains.

In his address the Chairman of the ICPC Professor Bolaji Owasanye said the Sokoto state office started in February 2019 and was completed in March 2020 and has been in use since August 2020.

He said the commission is effectively operating in 15 states of the federation spread equally across the six geo- political zones.

Professor thanked the governor for providing a conducive environment which led to the early completion of the project.

He stressed the need for partnership and collaboration between the state government and the commission in the pursuit of its mandate to eradicate all forms of corruption in the country.