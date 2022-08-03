Tambuwal approves posting, redeployment of Commissioners

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has approved the postings of five newly appointed commissioners in his cabinet.

This was disclosed in a statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.

They postings were listed thus; Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, Water Resources; Akibu Dalhatu,Information and Orientation; and Overseer of the ministry of Youths and Sports Development; Bashir Muhammad Lambara, Solid Minerals; Abdullahi Abubakar Dange, Social Welfare and Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa, Home Affairs

The Governor also gave portfolios as follows to Salihu Maidaji, Works; Bashir Gidado, Commerce and Trade Development; Aminu Bala Bodinga, Lands and Housing; Abdullahi Maigwandu, Local Government and Community Development and Usman Suleiman Dan Madamin Isa, Religious Affairs

Others are Isa Bajini Galadanchi, Rural Development; Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad, Careers and Security Matters; Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Higher Educatio; Hassan Muhammad Maccido, Budget and Economic Planning; Ali Inname, Health and Overseer Ministry of Finance and Aliyu Balarabe Dandin Mahe, Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources; and Overseer Ministry for Environment



Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

