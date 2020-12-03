Tambuwal appraises performance of Sokoto’s 2020 budget

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Wednesday appraised the performance of the state’s 2020 budget in many sectors and expressed satisfaction with it.

Of note, the governor emphasized that his administration is currently engaged in the provision of portable drinking water to 600 rural communities. Others include soon to be constructed 500 km feeder roads, fiscal discipline, construction of schools and primary health centers, synergy in security operations, enhancing girl child education as well as ongoing plans to provide mass transit service for intra-city and inter-city travels.

He stated these while responding to comments, suggestions and observations made by the stateholders at a townhall meeting with relevants stakeholders on the 2021 budget preparations held at the auditorium of Sultan Maccido institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Sokoto.

While enumerating the projects, Gov. Tambuwal stated that the state government will soon inaugurate a committee to ensure the safeguard of the projects executed in various parts of the state in order to protect them from abuse and vandalisation.

According to the governor, the state government will constitute a high powered committee in every local government that will oversee projects executed by his administration in the respective communities.

He explained that the committee will be charged with the responsibilty of ensuring the proper use and maintenance of ongoing and completed projects in order to guard against vandalization.

The committee, he added, will comprise of traditional and community leaders as well as religious leaders and responsible youths.

On security issue, the governor said the state government will continue to expediate action on it, as vigilante groups that has been certified to be law abiding, will also be empowered with a view to assist the security agencies in the sustaining peace in the state.

Also, the governor stated that the drive to sanitize the state civil service, which has gone far within the state government, will be extended to the local governments, where staff verification will soon be started in order to ascertain the number of genuine staff working in the third tier of government.

At the same time, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to the registration of commercial motorcyclists and tricycle riders in the state with a view to ensuring their safety and also to address security challenges in the state.

He further maintained that his administration will continue to strenghten its revenue generation base by establishing a new market and creating other commercial activities in the state.

On the role of traditional rulers in combating insecurity, the Governor Tambuwal said northern governors have decided to craft a role for them in the ongoing constitutional amendement so as to assist the government in addressing security challenges in the country.

He pledged to continue giving premium to female education, stating that much has been achieved with the establishment of a female education board and the ongoing construction of Government Girls Science Academy, Kasarawa.He said same will be constructed in each of the other two senatorial zones of the state.

He also said the state government will construct additional 23 Junior Girls Science Academy in all the local government areas in the state so as to improve female education.

On plans to boost public transportation, the governor said the state government in collaboration with car dealers association and the Sokoto Transport Authority will provide cars for intra and inter-state transport activities at subsidize rate in order to ease the transportation of people and goods in the state.