Tambuwal Appoints Prof. Garba, Mrs Nuhu, VC, Registrar SOSU

By Chimezie Godfrey

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has approved the appointment of Prof. Bashir Garba as the new Vice Chancellor of Sokoto state University (SOSU).

This was made known in a statement signed by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.

Bello stated that the appointment was as a result of the stellar performance of the appointee during an interactive session with the University Joint Council and the Senate Selection Board which puts him far ahead of his fellow contestants.

“This follows the stellar performance of the appointee during an interactive session with the University Joint Council and the Senate Selection Board which puts him far ahead of his fellow contestants: Prof. Nasiru Dole Ibrahim and Prof. Belewu Moshood Adewale respectively.

“As a result the Council and Board recommended the appointee to the Governor, who approved it,” he stated.

He added that Gov. Tambuwal also approved the appointment of Mrs Kuluwa Abubakar Nuhu as the new Registrar of SOSU following the recommendation of the above bodies.

He equally stated,”Prof. Garba, an erstwhile Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Sokoto state and immediate past Commissioner for Higher Education in the state was born on June 6, 1966 in Minanata Area of Sokoto metropolis.

“A holder of Ph.D in Applied Chemistry, M.Sc in Applied Organic Chemistry, PGD in Management and B.Sc in Applied Chemistry, Garba attended Magajin Rafi Primary School, Sokoto from 1973 to 1979, Government Secondary Technical School, Talata Mafara from 1979 to 1984, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto and University of Jos, Plateau State.

“Prior to his appointment as SSG, he served as the Director of Sokoto Energy Research Centre of the Usmanu Danfodio University between 1999 and 2005. Between 2006 and 2010, he served as the Director of Energy Management, Training and manpower Development at the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN). He holds a national award of the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

“Mrs Nuhu on her part is a seasoned university administrator and former Commissioner for Women Affairs. Before her appointment, she was a Deputy Registrar at the Office of the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

“Both appointments take immediate effect.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

