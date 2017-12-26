Tambuwal appoints Perm Sec, DGs in Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Malam Hassan Muhammad Maccido as a Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State civil service.

The officer was born on 4th April, 1961 in Sokoto North Local Government Area. He joined the service of Sokoto State as Information Officer on GL08 in September 1989 under Ministry of Information. He rose through the ranks to become Assistant Director on GL14 effective in 2005.

He is a graduate of University of Sokoto with Bachelors of Arts in English. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism. In consideration of his dedication and selfless service to the State, Hassan was appointed Director-General in December, 2007. He has served in many Government establishments which includes State Teachers Service Board, State Emergency Agency and now State Scholarship Board.

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal has also approved the appointment of some persons as Directors-General in the state civil service.According to a statement by Mal Imam Imam, SA Media and Public Affair, those appointed as well as their biodata are outlined below:

UMARU AHMED: The officer was born on 20th April, 1963 and he is a holder of National Certificate of Education and Bachelor of Arts (Education) Islamic Studies from Ahmadu Bello University and Usmanu Danfodiyo University respectively. Umaru joined the service as a Teacher Grade II on GL05 in 1983. He rose through the ranks to become a substantive Director on GL16 in January 2012. He has acquired wealth of experience as career educationist for over 30 years from a class room teacher up to his present position as Principal, Sani Dingyadi Unity Secondary School, Sokoto.

AHMED RUFA’I IBRAHIM: He was born on 5th May, 1963. He holds Bachelor of Science in Botany from Usmanu Danfodiyo University and joined the state service as Forestry Officer II on GL08 in 1992. He rose through the ranks to become a substantive Director on GL16 with effect from 1st January, 2015. Ahmed has served the State meritoriously for over two decades beginning from Zonal Forestry Office, Programme Manager State Afforestation Programme up to his present appointment as Managing Director, State Environmental Protection Agency.

MUHAMMAD BELLO MAILATO: Born on the 16th of January, 1966, Mailato holds B.sc and M.sc in Management Studies and Business Administration from Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto in 1997 and 2006 respectively. He was first employed as Clerical Assistant on GL03 effective from 4th April, 1985 and was last promoted to the rank of Deputy Director on GL15 effective from 1st January, 2015. The Officer is an experienced and reliable Treasury Staff currently serving as Director Funds in Ministry of Finance.

MUSLIM ADAMU: Born on 27th November, 1970, and a holder of Bachelors and Master of Science in Community Health from Houdegbe North American University Benin Republic and Maryam Abacha American University of Niger in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The Officer was first employed as Senior Health Extension Worker on GL03 effective from 1st September, 1994 by Unified Local Government Service. He rose through the ranks to become Deputy Director on GL15 effective from 1st January, 2015. He later transferred to State Primary Health Care Development Agency on identical grade effective from July, 2017. A reliable and dedicated officer, Muslim hails from Sabon Birni Local Government Area.