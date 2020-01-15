Tambuwal appoints media aide, Danko, 3 others as permanent secretaries

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, has appointed his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abdullahi Danko, and three others as permanent secretaries in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Muhammad Bello, issued on Wednesday.

Danko, a 1995 graduate of Education History from Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, rose from a reporter in the state media corporation to a director in the state service.

According to Bello, others appointed include Hajiya Amina Jekada, Alhaji Shehu Bandi and Hussaini Gobir.

He added that their appointment was as a result of vacancies within the state establishments that required needed to be filled.

“In this regard, experienced and hard working officers were identified and found worthy for the appointment as permanent secretaries.

“The action is based on a circular to that effect by the state’s Head of Civil Service, Dr Buhari Kware,” Bello said.

Before the appointments, Jekada, was the Director-General in charge of Parks and Gardens; Bandi was the Head of Department of Fine Arts at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, while Gobir was a Director under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).