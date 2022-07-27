Tambuwal appoints Mainasara Ahmad as SSG, swears in Bodinga, Commissioner

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has sworn in the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad (mni).

According to a statement signed by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mainasara Ahmad replaces the former SSG, Alhaji Saidu Umar, who is now the Sokoto state Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic (PDP).

Also sworn in was Mr. Aminu Bala Bodinga as a new Commissioner in his cabinet.

Bodinga hitherto billed to be sworn-in weeks ago, was however away for Hajj. He was among the erstwhile commissioners who voluntarily resigned to seek elective positions.

At the brief ceremony held at Government House, Sokoto, Gov. Tambuwal enjoined the new appointees to use their wealth of experience in the administration of the state, urging to develop synergy with other ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

While congratulating them on their well deserved appointments, the Governor appealed to the people of the state to exercise patience over the shortage of water supply in the state.

He said the state Government was doing its level best to remedy the situation exacerbated by lack of power supply across the country, skyrocketing price of diesel and associated costs.

