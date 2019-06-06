Tambuwal appoints ex-finance commissioner as SSG, retains CoS

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appointed the immediate past Commissioner for Finance, Mr Sa’idu Umar as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This is contained in a statement by Malam Abubakar Shekara, the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the Governor on Thursday in Sokoto.

Umar holds the traditional title of Ubandoman of Sokoto.

Shekara said Tambuwal has also reappointed Alhaji Muktar Magori as his Chief of Staff.

He quoted the governor as congratulating the two appointees and enjoined them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people. (NAN)

