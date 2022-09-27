Tambuwal appoints eleven special advisers

By Favour Kalu

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has approved the appointment of eleven Special Advisers.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor.

Bello said, “A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad (mni), lists the new appointees as: Abdullahi Muhammad Dantsamaye , Ya’u Isah Maialewa, Zubairu, Magaji Albadau, Ibrahim Garba Wakaso, Usman Kasimu Kebbe , Muhtari Aliyu, Abubakar Shehu Zamau (Danmasanin Kware),Bello Ibrahim Dan Haja, Bello Liman Labani,Muhammadu Bello Umar Dogondaji, and Shafiq Ibrahim Magaji.”

The appointments takes immediate effect, the statement said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

