Tambuwal appoints Director for State College of Health Technology

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has approved the appointment of Mal. Nasiru A. Musa as the new Executive Director of the Sultan Abdulrahman College of Health Technology (SACHT), Gwadabawa.

Mal. Musa, who will take over from his predecessor, Mal. Nasiru Alh. Aliyu, who has been elevated to the rank of a Director General, was until his appointment a Director of General Studies in the same institution.

Born on September 7, 1968, he was educated at JNI Primary School, Gwadabawa, Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto, College of Education, Sokoto and Usman Danfodio University, where he obtained First School Leaving Certificate, Teachers Grade II Certificate, Nigerian Certificate in Education and BA Ed in English Language respectively.

He rose through the ranks since he began working with the state government in 1988.