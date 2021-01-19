Tambuwal appoints committee on Sokoto Central Market fire disaster

In the wake of the Tuesday morning fire incident that razed the Sokoto Central market, the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appointed a high-powered committee to investigate the incident and make recommendations to the state government.

Gov. Tambuwal, who aborted an official trip outside the state to visit the Gandu scene of the fire disaster, appointed the committee saying it will be inaugurated soon.

Headed by the state Deputy Governor, Hon.

Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, the committee has been mandated to: 1) ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the inferno, 2) assess the extent of the damages wrought by the incident, 3) recommend compensation for.those who lost their property; and, 4) make recommendations on how to forestall future occurrence.

Other members of the Committee are the Chairman of the State House of Assembly (SOHA) Committee on Commerce, the Commissioners for Commerce; and, Lands and Housing, Hon. Bashir Gidado as well as Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga.

The rest are; the representative of the Sultanate Council, the Director-General of the Central Market, Director-General of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the President of the state Chamber of Commerce, the respective Chairmen of the state Traders Association and the Central Market Traders, Shiekh Bello Yabo and Alhaji Namadina Abdul-Rahman.