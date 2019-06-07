Tambuwal appoints chairman minimum wage implementation committee

#TrackNigeria: Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has appointed Alhaji Namadina Abdurrahman as the Chairman, National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee in the state.

Tambuwal made this known on Friday when he received some senior civil servants led by the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Dr Buhari Bello-Kware on Sallah homage at the government house in Sokoto.

The governor disclosed that the remaining members of the committee would be made public soon.

According to him, the committee will ensure smooth implementation of the new minimum wage by state government.

He said that his administration would continue to accord priority to the improvement of the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Tambuwal further explained that government would soon evolve ways of discussing with civil servants on how best to re-position the service for effective delivery.

He said the effort was in line with discussion between the states and the federal government, saying that revenue sharing formula would soon be opened for review in the country.

Earlier, Bello-Kware, who spoke on behalf of the civil servants, congratulated the governor on his re-election victory and wish him a successful tenure in office.

The Head of Service also rejoiced with the governor for emerging the vice chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), noting that his election would surely be proven with his experience and quality of leadership.

According to him, the position is in recognition of the Governor’s talents, skills and capabilities.

He commended Tambuwal’s commitment to the workers’ welfare and assured him of their maximum support and loyalty. (NAN)

