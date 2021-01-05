Tambuwal appoints Abubakar Muhammad  as Head of Service

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appointed Mallam Abubakar Muhammad (mni) as the new Head of Service of Sokoto State.

This follows the retirement of the former Head of Service, Alhaji Sani Garba Shuni, who attained the age of 60 on December 30, 2020.

Muhammad, a graduate of Sociology from Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, was born February 4, 1967. He attended the Senior Executive Course 31 at the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State in 2009.

Before then he has worked in the Sokoto State Newspaper Company in 1992 rising through the ranks to become a Permanent Secretary in 2008 at the State Ministry of Agriculture.

Eventually, he moved, in the same capacity, from the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency through the Ministries of Information and Higher Education to that of Health from where he was elevated to his present position.

His appointment takes immediate effect.