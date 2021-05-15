The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has been commended for his interest in the resolution of the ongoing industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) across the country.

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who gave the commendation on Saturday while receiving the Sultan who paid him a Sallah homage to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration also called on the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to bury the hatchet and join his administration in moving the state forward.

According to the governor, Sultan Abubakar’s volunteering to lead the negotiating process between the Federal Government and JUSUN is a clear demonstration of his interest in resolving the problem amicably.

He said the leadership style of the Sultan is obvious not only in the state where his interventions in good governance has been helpful to the government of the day, but also at the national level where similar intercessions have been promoting equity and fairness in national discourse.

Gov. Tambuwal who lauded other traditional rulers and the Ulamah in the state for their support and cooperation to his administration, said the state government is committed to the renovation of the palaces of all district heads in the state to enable them sustain their good works that has been helping the state in maintaining peace and security.

Revealing that currently about 21 of such palaces have been renovated, the governor assured that others will follow suit in earnest.

He, therefore, urged the stakeholders not to waver in their support of the government but maintain the tempo, noting that the advices they have been giving his administration since its inception has contributed immensely to the development of the state.

In the same breath, Gov. Tambuwal urged the opposition party in the state to join him in providing more development for the state, stressing that his focus is in the collective salvation and upgrading of the state as he doesn’t begrudge any of his political antagonists.

On security challenges in the country, the governor also gave kudos to the Sultan and traditional rulers as well as the Ulama for their roles in tackling the menace.

He reminded the state local government chairmen of the directives he gave to them to be holding bi-monthly security meetings and send reports of such to the state for prompt action.

Gov. Tambuwal also urged people of the state to give more support to the security agents by reporting any suspicious character or activities to them.

Earlier in his remarks, Sultan Abubakar who rated the governor high for executing various developmental projects across the state, acknowledged the cordial working relationship between the government, legislature and the judiciary, which has engendered more development in the state; and called on them to maintain it.

He said the need to halt JUSUN’s strike cannot be over-emphasized as the situation where cases pending before courts are not speedily dispensed is not good for the collective good of the society.

