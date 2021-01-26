Tambuwal applauds PDP leadership as NWC ommiserates with SOSG over Mart fire

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed satisfaction with the leadership style of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gov. Tambuwal made this known on Monday when the NWC visited him at Government House, Sokoto to sympathize with the state government over the fire disaster that affected a large section of the Sokoto Central Market.

Expressing gratitude to the NWC and the party for its goodwill on the occasion of the sad event of the fire outbreak last week, the Governor, who said the state government has been making frantic efforts to stem the ride if the loss so far recorded, “urged the party to keep up its good work.”

He appreciated the party and the NWC leadership style, “especially the Congresses that you have been, ingeniously micro-managing to avert crises”

“I know that you are doing your best to ensure that all of our state chapters and the party are stable and boldly organized for future elections.

“Keep up the good work and keep us, the flag bearers, on our toes in order for us to do our best in accordance with the manifesto of the party,” he said.

In his remarks, the National Secretary of the PDP, Sen. Ibrahim Umar Tsauri (CON), while expressing shock over the fire outbreak that engulfed the Sokoto market, noted that “the relationship existing between the national working committee of the PDP, and the governor, government and the good people of Sokoto State is one that cannot be explained.”

“Whatever touches these entities must touch the NWC of the PDP,” Tsauri said, adding that:

“we’re very proud of the governor of Sokoto State because without him there may be a limbo stage in the NWC.”

Attributing the fire outbreak to the will of Allah “who has a way of testing his servants,” he “on behalf of the NWC and the PDP, kindly accept our heartfelt concern.”