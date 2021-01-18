Tambuwal applauds FG for siting NAF institute in Sokoto State

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says the siting of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Institute for Administration Management in the state by the Federal Government will help curb insecurity.

Tambuwal, in a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Monday in Sokoto, expressed gratitude to the federal government for siting the institute in the state.

He said: “We are doing everything humanly possible together with the Federal Government to solve the challenges in the areas where we have banditry attacks.

“As such I call on the good people of Sokoto state to not let hope elude them, as government is working closely with all security agencies to ensure normalcy is restored in those areas affected by banditry.”

The governor appreciated the federal government when he received the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), NAF Ground Training Command, AVM Idi Amin, on a courtesy visit.

He said: “the need for training and re-training of security personnel on the latest technology cannot be over-emphasised.

“This will make them to be up to date with the latest techniques of combating security threats.

“The state government will assist NAF in every way conceivable in its bid to establish and locate the force’s institute in the state.

“When the 8 Division of the Nigeria Army was established in Sokoto, our administration allocated office accommodation and donated 44 housing units to enable the division perform its duties effectively.

”This is to show how the state government is supportive of every effort of the federal government.’’

Tambuwal also commended the synergy between security agencies and government, noting that his administration would support and cooperate with any federal institution willing to do same in the state.

Amin, in his remarks, said that NAF institute would ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

The AOC, NAF Ground Training Command, stressed that the relocation of the institute would go a long way in serving the people of Sokoto state effectively.

He added that NAF, in collaboration with other security outfits in the state, would continue to work tirelessly to ensure security was restored. (NAN)