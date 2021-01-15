Tambuwal announces death of Commissioner for Home Affairs

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Friday announced the death of his Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli-Abubakar.

A statement signed by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, said Jeli- Abubakar died on Thursday at 64 after a protracted illness.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tambuwal described the death as a great loss to the state and nation at large in recognition of his contributions to the society.