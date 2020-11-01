Tambuwal allocates portfolio to Mainasara Ahmad, other Commissioners

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has assigned portfolio to the three new Commissioners he recently appointed.

According to a statement signed by Muhammad Bello, the Governor’s Special Adviser Media and Publicity on Sunday, Tambuwal named Mal. Mainasara Ahmad, mni as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, while Mal. Abubakar Mai Kudi takes charge of the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

Also, the statement said, with slight shifts in portfolios, the erstwhile Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga will now head the Ministry of Land and Housing while Hon. Bashir Gorau replaces him at the Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the new commissioners were sworn into office last week.