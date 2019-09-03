Tambuwal allocates land for Federal Fire Service zonal office

#TrackNigeria Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed the state Ministry of Lands and Housing to allocate land for the immediate construction of the Federal Fire Service Zonal Office in the state.

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday in Sokoto while inspecting two fire fighting vehicles allocated to the zonal office by the Federal Government.

Tambuwal commended the Federal government and Ministry of Interior for establishing the zonal office in the state and assured that all the courtesies being enjoyed by other Federal Government’s organisations in the state would be extended to the office.

“The Federal Government’s intervention in that regard would no doubt complement the state government’s efforts in that direction.

“As a government, we are fully committed to safeguarding the entire people of Sokoto State and their properties as well as ensure an enabling environment of their businesses to thrive.

“So, I want to assure you that all the courtesies being enjoyed by other Federal Government’s establishments in the state will be extended here for the overall development of the people,” he said.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander of the Federal Fire Service in Sokoto, Alhaji Bello Zagga, said that the Federal government had allocated four fire fighting vehicles to the zone two to Sokoto and one each to Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Zagga soliciting the support and cooperation of the state government for effective discharge of their duties, saying that the office was established to ensure safe environment across the zone. (NAN)