Tambuwal, 3 other governors in Ondo, woo Mimiko, others back to PDP

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said he, along three other governors, were in Ondo State woo Dr Olusegun Mimiko, a former Governor in the state, back the party.
Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor led Gov. Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) on the visit to  Mimiko.


They also had discussion  Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past Deputy Governor in the state, who is the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Governorship Candidate in the 2020 governorship election, his running mate, Gboye Adegbenro and state Chairman of ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors had on arrival held a closed door meeting Mimiko at his residence in Ondo Town.

Speaking journalists after the meeting, Tambuwal said that the visit was aimed at bringing the like minds together rescue the country from its current challenges.

According him, the visit is on the directive of the party embark on a trip historic town of Ondo to woo Dr Olusegun Mimiko, a former Ondo State Governor back to his family.

“We have had a robust engagement him and we are very hopeful that we are going hear something very positive from him soonest.

“Our message is simple, let’ come back and reposition the PDP and work toward rescuing Nigeria. The urgency of the matter is now.

“The essence is for rebuilding the party toward ensuring that PDP is back power in 2023,” Tambuwal said.

Also, Mimiko told newsmen that he would carry along his political structures across the state before taking final decision on his return the PDP.

Mimiko said: “This is one of the series of interactions we had in the last two months and they have come, at least convince us why we should come back join forces them in PDP.

“We have listened to them; we will go back to our stakeholders’ meeting, because it is them that will decide before we jointly take our decision on it,” he said. (NAN)

