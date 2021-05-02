The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called on Nigerians with child bearing related challenges to go for adoption through legal processes.

Tallen made this call in Abuja on Sunday at the official inauguration of Halal Children Home 2, established to take care of the vulnerable children in Abuja by some Muslim sister associations.

The minister noted that majority of vulnerable children often constitute nuisance to the society, hence the need to inculcate family morals into them.

She, therefore, appealed to Nigerians faced with child bearing challenge to adopt and help to take the vulnerable children from the streets.

According to her, adopting these children in a family will help to heal the country of immoral behaviours, insecurity and transform them into future leaders.

“Adopt the child and make it your own, all the formalities must be done and when you adopt that child; bring him or her up as your own child, treat them the way you are to treat your own children.

“This will bring so much blessing to your home, every child is a special gift from God, bringing up a child that is vulnerable or orphan, you are putting smile on the face of God.

“This idea will heal the country as you have contributed to bring up better children, better values, better morals, better upbringing so that there will be better future leaders,” she said.

Mrs Amina-Abubakar Bello, the Wife of Niger Governor, who decried the rate of the less privileged children in the society as too worrisome, also said that the idea of the home came up to address the problem.

She said the mission was to take children out of the street and give them in loving homes where they could get proper love and trainings.

The governor’s wife also linked the problems associated with their increasing to unemployment.

According to her, the Niger State Government is working with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Social Development to see that there are empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes to keep the youths engaged.

She added that there were series of intervention, advocacy and mentoring programmes especially for the young girls to encourage and retain them in school.

Speaking also, retired Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla, who is the supporter of the association emphasised more on the education of the children, adding that it will change their lives.

Ayinla commended Halal Children Home for accommodating the children and called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

Ustaz-Musa Muhammed, Chief Imam of Citec Estate, Mbora Jummat Mosque, who is the guest speaker at the event stated that care for the orphans is the most profitable business before Allah.

He called on Nigerians to learn how to put smile on faces of the vulnerable especially the children.

The president of the association, Mrs Ramatu Abubakar, said that more than 70 children had passed through the home.

“We want to assure you that they (vulnerable children) have proper education and care under our custody,’’ Abubakar said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

