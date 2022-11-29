Tallen solicits men’s support to end GBV, harmful practices against women, girls

By Justina Auta

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Tuesday solicited for the support of men to end all forms of Violence and Harmful Practices against Women and Girls (VAWG) in the country.’

Mr Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Press & Public Relations in the minstry, made this known in a statement when an NGO, Boys Champion, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Tallen noted the alarming rate of GBV in the country, stressing the need to have more men speak on the side of women, to minimise or totally eradicate GBV in the society.

” We need more boys and more men to lend their voices to speak out and to condemn all forms of violence against women and girls,” she said.

The minister commended the NIDCOM and Boys Champion for contributing to national development, assuring them of the ministry’s support to spotlight violence against vulnerable persons in whatever form it may take.

The minister further commended the NGO for training young men on gender rights and equality; sensistising young men to respect women and to end GBV in Enugu State.

“When gender equality is talked about, it is not about men fighting the women but both working together to yield better result on gender matters,” she said.

Earlier, Mr Noel Ifeayin-Alumona, founder of the Boys Champion, reiterated the commitment to end GBV, adding that they lined-up of activities to create more awareness on the menace.

Other highlight of the event was the formal presentation of Ifeanyi Alumona’s AFS first Place Winner award to the Minister, who in turn decorated him with the ‘HeforShe’ Award.(NAN)