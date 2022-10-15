Tallen seeks robust investments in girl-child education

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has called for robust investments in the education of the girl-child.



Tallen was speaking at the the first Global Reunion and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Bida Old Girls Association, (FEGGICOBIDOGA) in Abuja on Saturday.



The reunion was organised to commemorate the 48th Founder’s Day of the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bida.



The minister urged stakeholders to ensure that no child was left behind without quality education.



” I want you to know that when you educate a woman, you education that same family, the community and the nation at large.

” Let us ensure that every child is educated, because our children are our future.

” Education is the greatest asset that can lead to meaningful development in Nigeria, so I call on all well meaning Nigerians to support the education of the girl-child to mop up out-of-school children on the streets,” she said.



Tallen, who spoke on the 35 per cent affirmative action for women, expressed worry, saying that all the political parties had not done well in this area.



” We will stand tall and strong to support any women that have gone that far in politics. We need to provide a seat for them that will bring meaningful development in our country.



” When I say meaningful development, it is on record as all our female Senators, members of House of Representatives, members in the state Houses of Assembly have done much than their male counterparts.



” This is because, a woman is a mother, she has to feel it. And when given the chance, she makes a difference in her community,” Tallen said.



Also speaking, the President- General, Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), Mr Lawrence Wilbert, said the best way of reviving education was through the involvement of alumni associations.



Wilbert, represented by the Vice President, Mr Mike Magaji, said that education was a collective responsibility, ”hence everyone must contribute to rebuilding it.



” FGG Bida has been an integral part of USOSA. By being part of USOSA, you can contribute to rebuilding Nigeria again and we all need to continue to contribute to give birth to a country as we owe Nigeria these responsibilities,” he said. (NAN)

