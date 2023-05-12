Tallen, NCWS want incoming govt. to bridge digital gender inequality

By Justina Auta

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen and the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) urged the incoming government to bridge the digital gender inequality.

They made the call at an event to celebrate Hajiya Lami Lau’s one year in office as National President of NCWS in Abuja with the theme “Digitalisation of Nigerian Women in the 21st Century.””

Tallen, while lamenting poor participation of women during the recent general elections in the country, urged the incoming administration to appoint more women in various offices.

According to her, there are capable and qualified women in all the 36 states, including the FCT, who, when given the opportunity will contribute immensely toward national development, peace and security.

She said “women are always the greatest voters, they sacrifice their time and energy and support every election but when it is time to enjoy the dividends of democracy, they are left behind.

“We are appealing to the incoming president to consider filling the gap where women lost in the various elections. The statistics is low.

“It is a very sad scenario and unacceptable that we have less than five per cent of women from the national down to the local government level as representation in the various houses of state and national and local government assemblies.’’

The minister also urged the incoming government to keep to the campaign promises, especially the one on meeting the 35 per cent affirmative action.

She encouraged women not to be deterred by the election results, but rather, show love and support others toward developing the country and ensuring gender equity.

The minister commended the NCWS for the support and commitment toward women, especially at the grassroots.

On her part, the NCWS national president said the council had achieved a lot, especially at the grassroots in promoting women in politics, leadership and governance.

Other areas she listed were promoting health and women empowerment, support end Gender Based Violenec (GBV), child protection and education, as well as promote gender agenda.

She said “I want to use this medium to call on the incoming government to ensure inclusiveness and consider women politicians, especially those that have tried and those that were dropped during primaries so that they would not be discouraged.”

Dr Ejike Orji, the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Health and Hospital Managent, stressed the need for women to use the digital space for economic empowerment and bridge gender inequality.

He said “the world is moving ahead and one of the key things we are doing presently, we have developed tremendous programmes; one of which is how women will use Artificial intelligence (AI) to search for anything, do their project, market their goods and services and can humanise it to do their bid.

“We are taking women to the next level and make sure they are equipped.

“When you train a woman, you have liberated a country and maternal mortality will drop and women will be able to make informed decisions for themselves and support their spouses to enhance the family.”

Also, Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, the Director General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), said digitising Nigerian women would help in bridging gender gaps, promote women empowerment in all sectors.

She added that “the world has now gone digital and almost everything rely on computers one way or the other. New digital technologies have changed the world and we socialise and transact businesses using digital platforms.

“I, therefore, encourage women to embrace digital technology as a tool of economic growth and social inclusion.”

According to her, the NCWD trained more than 3,000 women and girls, including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in ICT and gave them start-up kits, laptops and other supports to assist them.

Other highlights of the event were the conferment of award to the minister of women affairs and others for their support to the progress of women in the country. (NAN)