Tallen, NBA resolve dispute as ex-minister apologizes over ‘kangaroo judgment’ comments

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) may have resolved their legal dispute following her apology to the NBA, knowledgeable sources said Tuesday.

It would be recalled that an FCT High Court had in a judgment on 18th December 2023 barred Tallen from further holding public office in a case filed against her by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Justice Peter Kekemeke, who gave the order following Tallen’s alleged disparaging comments against the judiciary had, however, given her an option to publish a personally signed apology letter to the NBA, or the order would become perpetual.

However, the former minister, in an apology letter to the NBA and Nigerians, dated January 15, which signed and made available on Tuesday, apologized over the said comments.

The letter reads: “With reference to the Judgment of the FCT High Court delivered on 18th December, 2023, in suit No. FCT/HC/CV/816/2022 (The Incorporated Trustees of Nigerian Bar Association and Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG).

“I, hereby, apologize to the Judiciary and Nigerians for the statement credited to me that the Court’s decision in Suit No. FHC/YL/CS/12/2022 (Mallam Nuhu Ribadu Vs APC & 3 Ors) sacking Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the 2023 APC Adamawa State Governorship Candidate, was a Kangaroo Judgment and should be rejected.

“The said statement was, by and large, misconstrued and quoted out of context, as it was not in any way or by any stretch of the imagination, intended to malign or undermine the integrity of the nation’s judiciary, neither was it a call for civil disobedience against the Bar and the Bench.

“Kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

It would be recalled that while delivering judgement on the case, the FCT High Court had described Tallen’s alleged comments against the judiciary concerning a decision of the Federal High Court in Adamawa State as “disparaging,” “unconstitutional, careless, reckless.”

It further held that the former minister’s call to disobey the judgement of the court was “contemptuous of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.”

Tallen’s battle with the NBA began after Sen Aisha Dahiru (Binani) the then Adamawa APC governorship flagbearer, had polled 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who polled 288, during the May, 2022 APC primary elections.

Ribadu, now National Security Adviser (NSA), had challenged the outcome of the contest and Justice Abdulaziz Anka, nullified Binani’s victory on account of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, Nigeria’s constitution and the APC’s guidelines.

Tallen, as the serving Minister of Women Affairs and APC chieftain, while reacting to the judgment at a public function, allegedly described the decision as a ‘Kangaroo judgment’, which aim was the marginalisation of women in Nigerian politics.

She allegedly decried that many women, like Binani, who was the only female aspirant in the Adamawa APC governorship primary, were not fairly treated during the primaries for the 2023 general elections.

The NBA under its then President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, was said to be miffed by the former minister’s comments, did not take it lightly and, therefore, sought an apology from her, to no avail.

The association told the court that it wrote Tallen a letter, dated 14 November, 2022, demanding a withdrawal of the alleged disparaging comments and tendering of an unreserved public apology to the Court, which she did not oblige.

It said that its letter was never responded to, and its demands therein were not complied with by Tallen, hence the institution of the suit against her before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

