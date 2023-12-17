Tallen felicitates with Buhari @81, says his commitment to Nigeria unwavering, legendary

Former Minister of Women Affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari, Dame Pauline Tallen, has felicitated with her former principal on the occasion of his 81st birthday on December 17.

Tallen made this known in a goodwill message, which she personally signed, and issued on Sunday in Abuja, describing Buhari’s long-standing commitment to the country as unwavering and legendary.

The former Deputy Governor of Plateau and also one-time Minister of State, Science and Technology, said that Buhari’s record of steadfast service to Nigeria as a Military Officer, Military Governor, Minister, Head of State and President, were second to none, adding that they were patriotic, exemplary and replete with amazing legacies, which only posterity will judge.

She said: “I join your family, particularly your beloved wife, former First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your attaining the milestone age of 81. With a thunderous voice, I would say, Happy Birthday, Your Excellency!

“Yours has been a record of steadfast service to our nation at different political epochs: having served as a Military Officer, Military Governor, Minister, Military Head of State, and now President of Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, I pray that God will keep you in perfect health and grant you many more years to continue to contribute your indispensable quota to nation building and catapult the nation to more enviable and lofty heights of perpetual peace, political stability and economic prosperity.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

