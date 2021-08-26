Tallen calls for daycare centres in workplaces to boost mothers’ productivity

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has called for establishment of daycare centres in workplaces to boost the productivity of mothers.

The minister made call on Thursday in Uyo, at the opening/ministerial session of the 21st Regular National Council Meeting on Women Affairs.She said that the practice would benefit the economy by ensuring that motherswould be more productive at their work places without distractions.

She said that by investing in such structures, women would be able to contribute maximally to growing the economy.She therefore called on organisations, both private and public at all levels to key into the initiative of setting up support facilities for working class mothers.She said that the ministry would continue to prioritise girl-child education to address the challenges of the society, and to also step up more advocacy at the both chambers of the National Assembly and at the states level.According to her, the 2006 National Gender Policy is currently undergoing review to align it with the current realities, and wiil be formally presented to the Federal Executive Council for further approval.She said that the strategies for achieving the gender policy goals and objectives were premised on the dual agenda principles, which perceived gender equity and equality as beneficial.She said that the ministry had made a lot of progress in the areas of domestication laws, child-related issues, girl-child intervention, gender policy formulations

.Others are addressing gender-based violence, women political participation, campaign on issues-related to women and children, women empowerment as well as campaign for peace.Tallen said that the ministry was currently pushing for the passage of Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOB), a bill being sponsored by Sen. Biodun Olujimi of Ekiti State.She therefore called for an inclusive Nigerian Constitution that would address the demands and positions of the women.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation to some prominent Nigerians the awards of HeforShe.They are awarded for identifying with women, showing care to widows and the less privileged and for standing out in their chosen careers.

Those who received the award are Clem Agba, Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports and Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Country Representative.Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The award also went to other Nigerians who have done well in their communities.NAN reports that the HeforShe awards were also given to some governors. (NAN)

