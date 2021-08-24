Taliban wants UN workers to remain in Afghanistan – WHO

The Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said in Cairo on Tuesday that the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan wants UN workers to remain in the country.

Richard Brennan said “they have made it clear that the UN should stay’’ adding that high-level negotiations about the future of UN aid and health workers were ongoing.

According to WHO website, health workers have been called to return to/remain at their posts, including female health staff.

However, some female health staff are not returning to their posts and some have resigned their positions due to the ongoing insecurity.

The WHO is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system.

The Taliban’s seizure of power just over a week ago has severely affected the work of humanitarian aid workers in Afghanistan.

Some 500 tons of pharmaceuticals cannot be delivered because commercial flights are currently not allowed to land in Afghanistan.

Even before the current crisis, Afghanistan was the third largest humanitarian catastrophe in the world, according to the UN.

Some 18 million people about half of the populations are in need of humanitarian aid. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the situation. (dpa/NAN)

