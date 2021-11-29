Talents hunt: 250 clubs feature in Bauchi Governor’s Cup comptition

No fewer than 250 clubs are to participate in the maiden edition of Gov. Bala Mohammed’s football competition tagged: “Kaura 2021 Cup,” Alhaji Haruna Bako, Chairman of the organising committee has said.

Bako, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bakos International Consult, stated this on Monday when he led members of the committee on a courtesy visit to the Bauchi Zonal Office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that arrangments had been concluded for the smooth conduct of the competition across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Bako who described sports as big economic industry in the world, however, lamented that it suffered serious neglect by the society in spite of its contributions to the social and economic development of the state and the country at large.

The Chairman said the competition was designed to encourage young players to develop their talents, generate employment opportunities, address social vices and boost the state’s revenue base.

He revealed that Mr Ibrahim Kashim, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), donated the trophy for the competition, adding that a similar competition would also be organised for clubs in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The idea is to make people understand that the sport industry is an important one that can help the government by making the youths to become self employed.

“We find it necessary to seek the support of the media organisations because in anything you do, either sports, politics or any other thing, without the media, you can not succeed.

“The people have to know what is going on and what are their contributions towards the success of the competition.

“Players of the Wikki Tourists FC and other professional clubs will watch them play, and select best talents among them,” he said.

According to him, prestigious prizes will be presented to the winners, adding that talented young players would be supported to secure placement at national and international clubs.

Bako sought the support of the Agency to facilitate successful implementation of the competition and other programmes aimed at encouraging sports developmentin the state.

Responding, the Zonal Manager, Mr Rabiu Sani-Ali, lauded the initiative and reiterated the commitment of the Agency to ensure effective coverage of the competition and other sporting events in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.