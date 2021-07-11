Talent hunt: Masari pledges support to gifted children

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has promised to sponsor some of the ‘Gifted and Talented Children’ beyond his tenure as governor of the state.

Masari made the pleged during the public exhibitions of different inventions by the talents in Katsina.

He said that he was impressed with different things made by the children as being displayed for him and members of the public to see.

“I am really impressed with what I saw; I assure you that I will continue to sponsor some of you, even after my tenure as the governor of the State.

“My administration will continue to hunt for the gifted and talented indigenes of the state wherever they are so that we can assist them morally and financially to excel.

“We will ensure that all hands must be on deck to assist this kind of people,” he said.

He said that such support to the gifted and talented children was imperative towards encouraging them to develop their potentials, become self-reliant and employers of labour.

In a remark, Mr Faisal Jafar, National Chairman, Katsina Gifted and Talented Hunt Project, commended the governor for supporting the project.

Jafar said that the initiative was in line with the cardinal principles of the Masari administration’s “Restoration Agenda.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Katsina State Gifted and Talented Project is collaborating with the state Ministry of of Information to showcase its activities. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...