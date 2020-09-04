Talent development key to curbing unemployment – Delta Commissioner

The Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has identified talent development as a critical factor in generating employment and curbing youth restiveness.

The commissioner made the assertion in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

Aniagwu spoke when he received a delegation of actors and actresses led by Mr Emmanuel Iwala, the Special Adviser on Talent Hunt to the Akwa Ibom Governor.

He said that Delta would partner Akwa Ibom in the development of the entertainment industry.

The commissioner said that the state government was developing an ultra modern film village at Anwai, near Asaba.

“The film village will cater for the huge number of talented Deltans who may not have been able to explore ways of showcasing their talents.

“It is expected to engender peace, unity and development.

“Delta state and Akwa Ibom state are noted for hospitality, and I am not surprised that the special adviser led a powerful delegation to Delta,’’ he said.

Aniagwu expressed hope that the collaboration between the two states would move beyond hospitality and entertainment to other areas of economic development.

Earlier, Iwala said that they were in Delta to explore the abundant resources and enabling environment that made film production much easier.

He commended the state government for developing an all-encompassing film village, noting that the initiative would make the state a destination for film production. (NAN)