Take your health, wellness seriously – Kogi NUJ Chairman urges journalists

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi council, Alhaji Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh, has urged journalists in the state to prioritise their health and wellness in the discharge of their duties.

Momoh-Jimoh stated this during a fitness walk and physical exercise, organised for journalists, as part of activities marking this year’s Press Week of the council, on Monday in Lokoja, the Kogi capital.

While reminding his members that only the living and the fit could practice the demanding and tasking journalism profession, he said that the job required high level of mental and physical fitness.

The NUJ chairman said that the union was working on the upgrade of the facilities at the state NUJ Press Centre clinic to enhance its services to the media practitioners.

Momoh-Jimoh advised journalists not to compromise their health but make fitness exercise part of their daily routine in order to stay fit.

“Thank God that so far, the union has not recorded any ugly incident. We need to make necessary arrangements for constant fitness checks,” he said.

The chairman urged journalists to maintain high level of professionalism and always adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession by being objective and impartial in their reportage.

He also enjoined them to report issues that would promote peaceful coexistence, unite the people, promote investments and attract investors.

According to him, the state and the country at large now require, more than ever, information that will promote cohesion and socio-economic development. (NAN)