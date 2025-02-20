Take tough decisions to make Africa better, Tinubu tells leaders



By Salif Atojoko class



President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja urged African leaders to take tough decisions to make the continent a better place.

The president gave the charge at the inauguration of Babangida’s autobiography, ”A Journey in Service,” and the fundraising for the IBB Presidential Library Project.

The president particularly called on Nigerians to refocus their time, energy and resources on building the country and be more mindful of changes in global migration laws that could impede their dreams of a better life.

“I am glad about what is happening in America and Europe, the contradiction you have seen now.

” What is it telling us? It is telling us to wake up and make Africa a better place, particularly this country, Nigeria.

“I have seen the need to make some decisions on behalf of this country,” he said.

The president thanked everyone for their patience and perseverance.

“Whatever might have happened, we have heard the truth from our dear leader, father and uncle, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida,” he added.

Tinubu also thanked Babangida for his foresight in ensuring the private sector’s growth in Nigeria.

“Without you, people like me will not be in politics.

” I thank you for your progressive revolution.

” You said you wanted young, brilliant people in politics. We met you in Dodan Barracks.

” You inspired some of us and when you look at the programme today, the names of bankers and many of us here today for this library project are all because they believe in the visionary Babangida.

” Thank you for what you are,” said Tinubu.

The president noted that Babangida’s approval of operational licences for banks and deregulation of the economy started the wave of new-generation banks.

“Nigeria has never been the same since then. You have made your marks,” he added. (NAN)