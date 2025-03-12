Take responsibility as first responders during disasters, FG tasks states

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, says state and local governments should take responsibility as first responders during disasters.

By Philomina Attah

Umar said this during her opening remarks at the Emergency Coordination Forum (ECF) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The forum aims to strengthen disaster preparedness and address the challenges posed by the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP).

The event brought together stakeholders from federal, state, and local governments to evaluate the outcomes of 2024 disaster management efforts and strategise for the year ahead.

She said that advocacy and awareness campaigns would continue at the grassroots level, particularly in flood-prone communities, to emphasise the importance of relocation when advised.

Umar underscored the need for early planning, collaboration with State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), and the use of seasonal climate predictions to protect lives and property.

She reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to proactive flood management in Nigeria and commended stakeholders for their dedication to effective and efficient disaster response.

“NEMA has also embraced technological advancements, such as satellite monitoring and predictive analytics, to enhance early warning systems and disaster response coordination.

“The agency’s multi-stakeholder approach aims to build resilience and minimise the devastating impacts of floods across Nigeria,” she said.

Umar emphasised the need for inter-agency collaboration to address increasing disaster complexities.

She highlighted NEMA’s focus on analysing climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture, water resources, and health to develop early warning systems and mitigation strategies.

Mrs Winnie Lai-Solarin, a Director, Animal Husbandry, Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, called for collaborative climate strategies to boost the livestock sector.

Lai-Solarin said that addressing climate change impact on Nigeria’s livestock sector was crucial.

She highlighted the need for actionable strategies that livestock farmers could implement to mitigate challenges and leverage opportunities presented by climate change.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many stakeholders gathered here today.

“It means we’ll pool ideas and expertise to tackle these pressing issues.

“This platform allows us to take practical solutions back to our states and farmers, ensuring long-term benefits for the sector,” she added.

Acknowledging the importance of collaboration, she expressed gratitude to NEMA for organising the workshop and pledged her ministry’s commitment to implementing its outcomes for sustainable livestock development.

Lai-Solarin emphasised the vital role of collective action in promoting sustainable agricultural practices amid global climate challenges.

Meanwhile, Mr Onimode Bandele, Director of Planning, Research, and Forecasting at NEMA, stressed the urgent need for strategic disaster preparedness to protect lives and livelihoods from increasing climate-related hazards.

According to him, the workshop focuses on proactive measures such as risk assessment, resource mobilisation, and community resilience-building.

Bandele also expressed appreciation for stakeholders’ support and highlighted the multidisciplinary nature of disaster management.

“The outcomes of this workshop aim to inform national preparedness plans and ensure a unified approach to disaster risk reduction across Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)