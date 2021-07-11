Take advantage of PVC revolution powered by ADC, party Chieftain urges Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

As part of efforts to create awareness and encourage a new era in Nigeria, the National Youth Leader of the African Democratic Congress, Barr. Morris Ebam has called on eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the PVC revolution powered by ADC.

He made the call at a sensitization exercise tagged: “ADC INEC Voter registration sensitisation: ADC PVC Revolution,” which was held on Friday in Abuja.

Barr. Ebam expressed his dissatisfaction over the reluctance of young people in active participation in politics, adding that the ,”Nigeria of our dreams will remain a dream unless we stand up in Solidarity and get ready to vote in the forthcoming 2023 elections.”

He further assured that the exercise will subsequently identify every nook and cranny of the city and sensitize Nigerians.

He said,“The PVC revolution powered by ADC is an avenue to reorient the citizens of Nigeria on their civic responsibility to vote by getting their PVCs.

“The Sentization exercise within Abuja metropolis would be narrowed down to every part of the FCT where we can find people. We will go to churches, mosques, markets and motor parks to ensure that the awareness spreads.

“We must not let our beloved nation continue to suffer in penury, we must rise and play our part as citizens and as young people. All youths must stand in solidarity

“The problem of bad leadership as we see today will continue if eligible Nigerians in general do not participate in this ongoing registration.

“The ADC understands that lack of awareness is a major issue that must be eliminated, we understand that the ignorance of Nigerians is what our politicians have harped on. That is why we will not let them continuously have their way. Power belongs to the people and must return to the people.

“The same people who make you believe that your votes do not count come back during elections to buy your votes and yet you believe your votes do not count?

“I urge you and all eligible Nigerians to get their PVCs. That is the voice of the ordinary citizens, that is the weapon we need to fight for the dawn of a new Nigeria, a Nigeria that will protect its citizens, one that will ensure youth inclusion and participation in governance, a Nigeria that believes in equality before the rule of law.”

