The Lagos State Government has urged film makers, movie producers, content creators and others in the creative sector to take advantage of intervention funds approved for film production purposes.

Mrs Adebukola Agbaminoja, Acting Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Videos Census Board (LSFVCB), in a statement on Tuesday, also urged movie industry practitioners to explore other windows of opportunities provided by the state government.

She said that the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu was committed to improving the quality and standard of film production as well as developing the huge potential in the state entertainment sector.

Agbaminoja said the provision of intervention funds for the growth of creative sector as well as the approval of interest free loans for film makers and producers attested to the government’s commitment to the sector.

“There are funds available for film makers as well as free trainings to support practitioners and bridge the skills gap identified in the sector.

“As an additional palliative and support, Gov. Sanwo-Olu, earlier this month, approved the constitution of a nine-man committee members comprising of veteran film makers and some senior government officials to oversee a seed fund that would be dedicated for film production purposes.

“So, we are urging practitioners to take advantsge of these funds and other opportunities,” she said.

The LSFVCB boss said the seed fund was put in place by the state government to address the financial challenges inhibiting quality film production in the state.

Agbaminoja added that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had said up to N4O million could be accessed by any film maker subject to the recommendation of the committee.

She said that LSFVCB oversees the activities of the film industry in the state and had in the last two years carried out its duties of ensuring practitioners operate according to guidelines and conditions established by law.

On the importance of registering as movie practitioners with LSFVCB, Agbainoja said that registered practitioners have an edge over unregistered filmmakers as only registered practitioners could benefit from government’s support.

Agbaminoja advocated meaningful film contents capable of bringing about positive and desired changes in the society.

She frowned at the way the business of filming activities is done by some practitioners across the metropolis without recourse to the ethics of film making.(NAN)

