Take adequate part in sailing nation’s ship- Makinde urges youths

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has urged Nigerian youths to lead the charge to rescue the nation.

Makinde, according to a statement on Monday in Ibadan, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, made the plea at an interactive session with youths and students’ leaders from the state.

The governor advised the youth to be alerted politically “and come to the forefront where they can take adequate part in sailing the ship of the nation”.

Makinde urged them not to cave in to pressure or pecuniary considerations at this period, saying, “youths must reject handouts from politicians” and insist on building a better future for themselves.

“It is a turning point for our country politically and the youth have to come to the forefront,” he said.

The governor further explained that in spite of several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration had done a lot to reposition the state and improve the education sector.

He promised that his administration would continue to encourage students and youths by creating opportunities for them.

Makinde added that his government would continue to create opportunities for youths and also look through their demands.(NAN)

