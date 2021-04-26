By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Monday told Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, President Muhammad Buhari’s nominee as Chief Judge of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to “take a bow and go” during his screening by Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele told journalists after a closed door session between the Committee, the nominee and other senior judicial officers who accompanied him led by Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Babajide Omoworare said the Committee had decided to allow the nominee to take a bow and go”.

Some of the reasons Bamidele adduced for action are the “rich curriculum vitae of the nominee, security clearance, meeting Code of Conduct Bureau requirement and the information available to the Committee from it’s secretariat”.

The Chairman said a member of the Committee, Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West), moved a motion to that effect which was duly seconded. Since there was no “counter motion” the Committee, therefore asked the nominee to take a bow and go.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

