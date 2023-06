By Haruna Salami

Hon. Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) has emerged the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 353 votes to defeat the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase and Hon. Aminu Jaji who polled three votes each.

The House, unlike the Senate, adopted open ballot system.

