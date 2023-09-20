TAJBank wins global Islamic banking awards 2023

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

TAJBank Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost non-interest banking services providers, has won the Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA) 2023 for its ‘Best Sukuk Deal of the Year 2023.

According to a statement from TAJBank, it’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Hamid Joda, was also decorated with the “Most Promising CEO of the Year 2023” award.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards held in Senegal, was witnessed by the country’s President, Macky Sall, and other global leaders and bankers.

Over the years, GIFA has recognised over 500 governments, individuals, and institutions, commending their significant contributions to the estimated four trillion dollars Islamic finance industry.

In his remarks, Joda commended the GIFA leadership for the global recognition.

“We are grateful to the award organisers for recognition of the bank and my humble self for the GIFA 2023.

“As we keep saying, these awards and several others TAJBank had received in the past three years will further encourage us to do more in surpassing the expectations of our growing customers,” he said.

He said that the bank would continue to ensure quality products and services delivery and value-addition to its customers and their businesses.

The bank’s Executive Director and Co-Founder, Mr.Sherif Idi, also commended the customers for their increasing confidence in TAJBank to offer them superior products and services.

The GIFA Chairman, Prof. Humayon Dar; commended the winners for their hard work, persistence, and innovative strategies to be able to make giant strides even in the economic climate.

NAN recalls that the listing of TAJBank’s N10 billion Sukuk bond on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) in February enjoyed an unprecedented support from investors, recording of over 30 per oversubscription.(NAN)

