TAJBank inaugurates “TAJWAY’’ digital banking app

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

)TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has inaugurated a new digital banking app – TAJWAY.

According to a statement by TAJBank Managing Director, Mr Hamid Joda, the launch is in furtherance of the bank’s sustained drive to surpass customer expectations in real time and cost-free banking services nationwide.

Joda said that the digital banking app was rated as one of the most secure and user-friendly platforms for transactions.

He said that it had been upgraded with additional pioneering capabilities to enhance customer experience in terms of easier, faster, and more convenient services.

According to Joda, it will streamline and make financial transactions exciting for its rapidly growing customers globally.

He added that the app was packaged with special features and benefits to customers, including increased transaction limits, card management, budget planning, saving on spending, multiple transfers and real time receipt generation for all transactions.

“These new benefits complement the app’s other value-added benefits of seamless funds transfer, account opening, account balance enquiry, airtime and data purchase, bills payment and account funding.

‘’This is an important milestone in our journey to becoming a digital bank.

“This will see us build the capabilities needed to develop and deploy an array of digitized products that are simple and easy to use.

“By leveraging emerging technologies and data analytics, we will increase engagement with our existing and prospective customers to exponentially scale up customer acquisition and transactions at a lower cost to serve,” he said.

Also speaking, TAJBank’s Executive Director, Sherif Idi, said that TAJWAY was a new self-service, stress-free and secured app built to offer exceptional user experience.

“It comes with a vast bouquet of functionalities for all classes of customers. It is currently available for download on Google Play store and iOS App Store,” he said.

The bank’s management advised customers to download the app by visiting the respective stores (Google play store or Apple app store), and search by using the keyword “TAJWAY” .

Meanwhile, industry analysts believe that TAJBank’s launch of the new digital banking app is a desirable step towards further consolidating its position as a frontline non-interest bank.(NAN)

