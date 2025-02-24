TAJBank gets new global rating, wins Islamic bank award

Nigeria’s fastest growing non-interest banking services provider, TAJBank Limited, has consolidated its frontline position by winning an award at the just concluded

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Nigeria’s fastest growing non-interest banking services provider, TAJBank Limited, has consolidated its frontline position by winning an award at the just concluded Islamic Finance News (IFN) Awards in Dubai.

According to a statement by its Managing Director, Hamid Joda, the bank won the “Best Islamic Bank in Nigeria” award through a global survey conducted by the IFN.

Joda attributed the bank’s global recognition to the commitment of the board, management and members of staff to best industry standards in products and services.

“We want to thank IFN for the very credible poll that indicated that TAJBank is leading the non-interest banking segment of Nigeria.

“We also assure our growing customers that, as our mantra says, TAJBank’s only interest is the customers,”Joda he said.

The bank’s Co-Founder, Sherif Idi, described the IFN award as a testament to relentless efforts of the management to ensure that TAJBank is the preferred choice for customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TAJBank had in 2022 received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification.

It also received three International Standards Organisation (ISO) certifications by the Certification Partner Global (CPG), namely ISO 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO 20000 on Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems.

At the domestic level, the bank has also won several awards, including the Leadership Newspaper’s “Banker of The Year Award 2020’’, BusinessDay Newspaper’s “Islamic Bank of the Year Award’’ for three consecutive years.(NAN)