Taiwanese president wants to help China develop democracy

Taiwan would like to offer its assistance to China if the communist country makes steps toward the development of democracy and better human rights, the self-ruled island’s president Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday.

Tsai’s comments came one day prior to the 30th anniversary of the Beijing protests that led to a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators on Tiananmen Square.

When receiving a group of Chinese democracy advocates in exile, led by U.S-based dissident and writer Wilson Chen, Tsai said both the 1989 incident in China and the 1977 Kaohsiung equivalent in Taiwan were turning points for the countries, albeit in different ways.

The Kaohsiung incident was a crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in the southern Kaohsiung City in December 1979 when Taiwan was under martial law.

“Taiwan chose to firmly make steps to pursue democracy and freedom. But sadly, in China, with rapid economic growth, the limit of human rights and freedom remains strict,’’ she said.

Earlier, Taiwan annulled over 2,000 authoritarian-era political convictions, including guilty verdicts handed down in the wake of the Kaohsiung incident to former vice president Annette Lu and current presidential secretary-general Chen Chu.

“Taiwan’s democracy pioneers believed that they were not guilty. On the judicial records, we have to annul those convictions handed to them,’’ Tsai said.

Tsai said Taiwan cares about the development of democracy and human rights in China because they are universal values.

“We will do our best to help,’’ Tsai added.

Taiwan has had its own government since 1949, when the Chinese Nationalists fled there after losing a civil war to the Communists.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory. (dpa/NAN)

